Health IT Groups Tell FCC They're Concerned About Title II

Health IT companies have warned the FCC against applying any more net neutrality regulations, especially under Title II, to wireless broadband.

In a letter to the chairman and commissioners, the heads of the Health IT Now Coalition, mHealth Regulatory Coalition, and Wireless-Life Sciences Alliance suggested that applying those regs could hurt mobile health products and services, which it points out is important to serving underserved medical populations with affordable health care.

"We submit this letter to caution the Commission against the unnecessary application of additional open Internet requirements, or of antiquated Title II common carrier regulations, to the vibrant wireless ecosystem," they wrote.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.