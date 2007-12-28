HDNet to Air Updated Rather Interview with Bhutto
By B&C Staff
HDNet will air Dan Rather Reports - A Prime Minister in Exile Friday at 6 p.m. (EST).
The updated version will include a new introduction by Rather including commentary about Thursday’s assassination of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.
Dan Rather Reports - A Prime Minister in Exile will also air Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.