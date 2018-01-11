TCA 2018: HBO Signs Ronan Farrow to Exclusive Three-Year Deal

HBO has signed investigative journalist Ronan Farrow to an exclusive three-year television deal that starts later this year. Farrow will develop and front a series of investigative documentary specials for the network. His stories will continue to document the abuse of power by individuals and institutions, said HBO, and will proceed in tandem with ongoing reporting for the New Yorker, which he is joining as a contributing writer.



Farrow will also produce and host other “topical, newsworthy” pieces for HBO’s various platforms.



Farrow’s October report in the New Yorker, “From Aggressive Overtures to Sexual Assault: Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers Tell Their Stories,” was a key document in the sexual harassment stories that struck late in 2017.



“Ronan Farrow’s extraordinary, revelatory reporting for the New Yorker has helped to propel a string of other investigations, breakthroughs and overdue conversations,” said Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming. “His work has contributed to this watershed moment in our culture, and we are excited to provide a platform for this dogged reporter to pursue projects that continue to speak truth to power.”



Farrow was previously an anchor and investigative reporter at MSNBC and NBC News, where he hosted the Today Show investigative series, “Undercovered with Ronan Farrow.”



“Over the course of my television and print investigations in recent years, it’s become clear to me that there’s a new generation of viewers seeking out serious, substantive reporting that takes on powerful interests and attacks systemic unfairness that too often is swept under the rug,” said Farrow. “There’s an extraordinary team at HBO committed to that kind of journalism. I know HBO is the right home for this work, and I can’t wait to get started.”



Farrow’s writing has also appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, and Washington Post.



The son of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen, he attended Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar.