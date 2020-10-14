HBO Sets October Date for 'The Soul of America'

HBO will debut its documentary series The Soul of America on Oct. 27, the network said Wednesday.

The documentary, based on Jon Meacham’s 2018 bestseller, The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels, looks at the the United States’ current political and historical moment by examining its past, said network officials.

In addition to extensive interviews with Meacham, the film features insights from civil rights activist Donald Tamaki; actor and activist George Takei; civil rights attorney Dale Minami; civil rights activist Janice Wesley Kelsey; and late U.S. Representative and civil rights activist John Lewis.