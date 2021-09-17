Indianapolis Colts To Appear on HBO's In-Season 'Hard Knocks' Series

HBO for the first time will take a behind-the-scenes look at a National Football League team during the season when it debuts Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 17, the network said Thursday night.

The Emmy-winning series, which traditionally follows one NFL team during the pre-season, will now follow the Colts as they navigate the challenges of an NFL season as they play for a post-season birth, said the network. The weekly HBO/NFL Films-produced series will debut each Wednesday through the end of the season.

In August Hard Knocks profiled the Dallas Cowboys as they prepared for the 2021 NFL season. The in-season edition of Hard Knocks will be the first appearance for the Colts on the series.

“We could not be more thrilled to bring Hard Knocks and the remarkable behind-the-scenes access it provides for the entirety of an NFL season,” NFL Films Senior Executive Ross Ketover said in a statement. “Thanks to HBO, along with the incredible cooperation from the Colts, we are able to deliver a groundbreaking new edition of the series.”

