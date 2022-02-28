HBO Sets April Date for 'The Baby' Horror/Comedy Series

HBO's new horror/comedy series about an unexpectant mother and her cute but devilish baby will arrive on the premium service April 24, according to the network.

The eight-episode The Baby series follows the life of a 38-year-old woman who is furious that her closest friends are all having babies, but gets her life turned upside down when she is unexpectedly landed with a baby of her own. The baby, who is controlling, manipulative, but incredibly cute, twists her life into a surreal horror show, according to HBO.

The series stars Michelle De Swarte, Amira Ghazalla, Amber Grappy, Patrice Naiambana, Sinéad Cusack, Shvorne Marks, Isy Suttie and Tanya Reynolds.

The Baby is executive produced by Jane Featherstone, Carolyn Strauss, Naomi de Pear, Siân Robins-Grace and Nicole Kassel.