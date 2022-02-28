HBO Sets April Date for 'The Baby' Horror/Comedy Series
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Eight-part series to debut April 24
HBO's new horror/comedy series about an unexpectant mother and her cute but devilish baby will arrive on the premium service April 24, according to the network.
The eight-episode The Baby series follows the life of a 38-year-old woman who is furious that her closest friends are all having babies, but gets her life turned upside down when she is unexpectedly landed with a baby of her own. The baby, who is controlling, manipulative, but incredibly cute, twists her life into a surreal horror show, according to HBO.
The series stars Michelle De Swarte, Amira Ghazalla, Amber Grappy, Patrice Naiambana, Sinéad Cusack, Shvorne Marks, Isy Suttie and Tanya Reynolds.
The Baby is executive produced by Jane Featherstone, Carolyn Strauss, Naomi de Pear, Siân Robins-Grace and Nicole Kassel.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.