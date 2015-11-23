HBO Reschedules U2 Paris Concert for Dec. 7

HBO has rescheduled concert special U2: iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Live in Paris for Dec. 7. The concert, originally scheduled for Nov. 14, had been postponed due to the Nov. 13 terrorist attacks in Paris.

The concert will be shot live at the Accorhotels Arena in Bercy and air on HBO the same day.

The premiere of Very Semi-Serious: A Partially Thorough Portrait of New Yorker Cartoonists was originally slated to air on Dec. 7 and will be rescheduled for a later date.

“So much that was taken from Paris on the tragic night of November 13th is irreplaceable. For one night, the killers took lives, took music, took peace of mind – but they couldn’t steal the spirit of that city,” said U2’s Bono in a statement. “It’s a spirit our band knows well and will try to serve when we return for the postponed shows on December 6th and 7th. We’re going to put on our best for Paris.”