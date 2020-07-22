HBO Renews ‘Perry Mason’
HBO has renewed its drama series Perry Mason for a second season, the network said Wednesday.
The series, a reimagining of the classic 1950s and 1960s CBS series of the same name starring Raymond Burr, debuted on HBO June 21. The first episode of the series has been seen by more than 8 million viewers, according to the network.
Perry Mason stars Mathhew Rhys as the iconic defense lawyer.
“It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind Perry Mason,” said HBO Programming EVP Francesca Orsi in a statement. “Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930’s Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season.”
