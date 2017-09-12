HBO Renews ‘Last Week Tonight’ Through 2020

HBO has renewed Last Week Tonight With John Oliver for three additional seasons, keeping the show on through 2020. HBO plans on 30 shows a season.



“We are thrilled to have John Oliver as an integral part of the HBO family and to continue to share his comedic brilliance with the world,” said Casey Bloys, president, HBO Programming. “His extraordinary genius for rich and intelligent commentary is second to none.”



Last Week Tonight debuted in 2014 and is currently in its fourth season.



Related: HBO Tops 2017 Creative Arts Emmys



“First: I firmly disagree with everything Casey just said,” commented Oliver. “Second: We’re very grateful to Richard Plepler, Casey and everyone at HBO for letting us continue to do whatever it is we actually do. And finally: We’d also like to thank our staff for all their hard work. We’re incredibly proud of all of you, and rather than tell you that to your face, we’d like to do it in the cold, dispassionate form of a press release.”

Last Week Tonight was recently nominated for eight Primetime Emmys,including Outstanding Variety Talk Series. The show picked up three Emmys last year.

The show is produced for HBO by Avalon Television and Sixteen String Jack Productions. Executive producers are Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday and James Taylor, and Paul Pennolino directs.