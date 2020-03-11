HBO Postpones ‘Night of Too Many Stars’ Due to Coronavirus

The growing concern over the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 continued to take its toll on live TV events in New York, as WarnerMedia’s HBO said it would postpone Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs to a later date.

The Emmy-nominated event, hosted by Jon Stewart and presented by HBO in partnership with NEXT for AUTISM, was scheduled to take place April 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The executive producers are Robert Smigel, Michelle Smigel, Jon Stewart, Chris McShane, and John Irwin for Irwin Entertainment.

Related: Stars Collide at Live Autism Benefit Hosted by Jon Stewart

About 212 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in New York, mostly in Westchester County. In New York City, about 48 people have tested positive for the virus. Worldwide, COVID-19 has infected more than 120,000 people and killed nearly 4,400. Earlier today, the World Health Organization classified the COVID-19 outbreak as a global pandemic.

The decision to suspend Night of Too Many Stars comes as several organizations have decided to postpone or cancel events, including the National Association of Broadcasters’ NAB 2020 Show in Las Vegas, which was scheduled for April 18-22. In New York, top broadcasters and cable networks have suspended live audiences at their respective news and talk shows in response to the virus.