HBO Orders Issa Rae Comedy ‘Rap Sh*t’

HBO Max has ordered eight episodes of Issa Rae comedy Rap Sh*t (working title). The series follows two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap duo. Syreeta Singleton is executive producer and showrunner and the hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls are co-executive producers.

Production is scheduled to begin in the summer.

Rae created the HBO comedy Insecure alongside Larry Wilmore. That show debuted in 2016 and will have run for five seasons. She’s writing the pilot for Rap Sh*t.

Also executive producing Rap Sh*t are Montrel McKay for Rae’s production company Hoorae and Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment,