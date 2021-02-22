HBO Max Unveils Trailer for Documentary Exploring Personality Testing

(Image credit: HBO Max)

HBO Max in March will premiere a new documentary that looks at America’s obsession with personality tests.

The show, Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, shines a light on the origins on the practice and its popularity, as well as the profound ways that ideas about personality have shaped our society, said the service. The documentary uncovers the history behind the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator while raising a slew of ethical questions and demonstrating how some personality tests may do more harm than good.

Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, is executive produced by Mark Monroe and Julia Nottingham and directed by Tim Travers Hawkins.