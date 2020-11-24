HBO Max to Stream Remaining Episodes of 'Industry' Series

HBO Max will add the remaining five episodes of HBO's freshman drama series Industry over the Thanksgiving weekend, the network said Monday.

HBO, which has already televised three episodes of the series, will offer the final five episodes on HBO Max Nov. 27, marking the first time the network has offered new episodes of a series for binge viewing in the middle of its season run. The episodes will also be available via HBO On Demand.

HBO will continue to air the next five episodes weekly, with the season’s final two episodes airing back-to-back on Dec. 21, said the network.

Industry follows a group of young grads looking to make their mark working in a leading international bank in London, said the network. The series stars Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Nabhaan Rizwan, Conor MacNeill, Freya Mavor, Will Tudor, and Ken Leung.