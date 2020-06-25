HBO Max Signs Wayans for Two New Specials

AT&T’s new streaming service HBO Max announced an overall deal with Marlon Wayans that includes an hour-long stand-up special and a multi-act special in which Wayans will serve as host.

HBO Max also has a first-look deal at Wayans’ future scripted and unscripted projects.

The first scripted project to be identified is Book of Marlon, a half-hour comedy built around a fictionalized version of his life. Book of Marlon is co-created by Rick Alverez, who will also co-write the pilot with Wayans.

“Marlon is a ‘triple threat’ with an impressive resume that speaks to his acting talent and comedy prowess” said Suzanna Makkos, executive VP of original comedy and animation for HBO Max. “We are thrilled to have his unique voice and comedic vision join our growing family of creators.”

"I'm excited to be in business with HBO Max. Rick and I have had a lot of success in the streaming space and are excited to work with a company that is equally excited to work with us” said Wayans. “We look forward to helping both brands grow rapidly and internationally. HBO Max is a great place to continue our mission of putting smiles on people’s faces."

Wayans and his production company Ugly Baby are repped by 3 Arts, WME and Lawrence Kopeikin and Kevin Yorn of Morris Yorn.

Previously, HBO Max has announced deals for specials from Chelsea Handler, Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo and Ahir Shah, on top of a slate of specials from Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco.

HBO Max also extended the availability of 10 films based on D.C. Comic Book characters. The movies include Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Wonder Woman and Suicide Squad.