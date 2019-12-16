HBO Max Sets Xmas-Themed Reality Series

HBO Max, the streaming service being launched next year by AT&T, said it has given a green light to a new unscripted holiday-themed dating series.

12 Dates of Christmas, set to debut next year, follows a cast of singles in a real-life romantic comedy as they look for love in time for the holiday.

The series is being produced by Objective Media Group America.

“The holidays can be a magical time for budding relationships and where better to find your perfect match than in this real-life fairytale castle in the snow? Viewers can grab some hot cocoa, watch the romance unfold and be charmed right along with these hopeless romantics as they search for a Christmas miracle—true love,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive VP original non-fiction and kids programming for HBO Max.

12 Dates of Christmas was created by Michael Beilinson. Sam Dean is the showrunning executive producer with Suzy Ratner as co-executive producer. Jilly Pearce and Layla Smith serve as executive producers for Objective Media Group American, a division of All3Media America.

“12 Dates of Christmas is inspired by our love of Christmas rom coms past and present. It’s a romantic, fun and feel good dating show with a difference, and has the perfect home with HBO Max," said Pearce, an executive VP at Objective Media.