HBO Max Secures Streaming Rights to OWN’s ‘David Makes Man’
HBO Max will stream the first season of cable network OWN’s original series David Makes Man beginning July 16, the service reported Monday.
The Warner Horizon Scripted Television-produced series, created by Tarell Alvin McCraney and executive produced by McCraney and Dee Harris-Lawrence (Shots Fired) follows a 14-year-old prodigy who must choose between the streets that raised him or the higher education that may offer him a way out, said HBO Max.
OWN has renewed the series for a second season.
The series stars Akili McDowell, Alana Arenas,, Isaiah Johnson, Ade Chike Torbert, Travis Coles and Phylicia Rashad.
