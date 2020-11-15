HBO Max Reveals Trailer for 'Let Them All Talk' Original Movie (Video)

HBO Max has released a new trailer for its upcoming original film Let Them All Talk, from director Steven Soderbergh.

The film, which debuts on the streaming service Dec. 10, stars Meryl Streep as a celebrated author who takes a journey with some old friends (Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest) to have some fun and heal old wounds, according to HBO Max.

Lucas Hedges and Gemma Chan also star in the movie. Deborah Eisenberg penned the screenplay for Let Them All Talk, while Gregory Jacobs serves as executive producer, said the service.