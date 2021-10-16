HBO Max Renews ‘Titans,’ 'Doom Patrol’

HBO Max has renewed two of its DC Comics-themed series, Titans and Doom Patrol, for fourth seasons, the streaming service said Saturday at the DC FanDome event.

Titans, which ends its third season on the streaming service Oct. 21, follows young heroes from across the DC Universe. The series -- which moved to HBO Max for season three after its first two seasons were featured on the DC Universe streaming service -- stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters and Joshua Orpin.

Doom Patrol, which is currently streaming its third season on HBO Max, reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of superheroes who all suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them, according to the streaming service.

The series stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, Skye Roberts and Michelle Gomez.