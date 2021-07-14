'Titans' Returns in August on HBO Max

HBO Max has released the official trailer for season three of its superhero drama series Titans, which will debut Aug. 12.

Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw the young heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats, said HBO Max.

Read Also: Streaming Shows 'The Crown,' 'The Mandalorian,' 'WandaVision' Lead Emmy Awards Nominations







The series stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin, Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Damaris Lewis, Savannah Welch and Vincent Kartheiser. Jay Lycurgo will recur this season, according to the streaming service.

The first two seasons of Titans streamed on the DC Universe streaming service before moving to HBO Max.

HBO Max said it will stream the first three episodes of Titans' third season Aug. 12, with subsequent episodes launching weekly through Oct. 21.