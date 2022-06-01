HBO Max Renews ‘Our Flag Means Death’ For Second Season

HBO Max will bring back its original comedy series Our Flag Means Death for a second season, the network said Wednesday.

The series, created by David Jenkins, finished its first season this past March as one of the streaming service’s top five original comedy series launches. The series is based on the exploits of an 18th century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. Also starring in the series are Taika Waititi, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry and Matt Maher.

"We are so happy to bring this truly one of a kind series back! We congratulate David, Taika, Rhys and the entire talented cast and crew, and thank the show’s fans for embracing it wholeheartedly," HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said in a statement.

Added Jenkins: "We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans' open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet."

Along with Jenkins and Waititi, Our Flag Means Death is executive produced by Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted.

