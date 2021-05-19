HBO Max Orders Unscripted Series from Issa Rae

(Image credit: WarnerMedia )

HBO Max has greenlit a new reality series from actress/producer Issa Rae that looks at the lives of young Blacks growing up in Los Angeles.

The series, Sweet Life: Los Angeles follows a group of young, strong-willed, ambitious Black friends showcasing their relatable, authentic and sometimes stumbling mid-20s moments as they embrace the joy and struggles of love and family, while building their careers as tastemakers and influencers in the city where they grew up, according to the streaming service.

Rae (Insecure) will serve as executive producer for the series. "We're so proud to present a grounded and fun slice of young Black LA life,” she said. “We hope the HBO Max audience will relate to and fall in love with this group of friends as much as we have.”

Added HBO Max executive VP, non-fiction and live-action Family Jennifer O’Connell: “We are thrilled to partner with Issa Rae on this fun, dynamic series about a real group of friends and their unique, yet intertwined experiences in South Los Angeles, which has a one-of-a-kind culture that deserves a spotlight all its own.”



