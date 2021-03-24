WarnerMedia Signs Issa Rae to Multi-Year Production Deal

WarnerMedia and Insecure star Issa Rae have extended their business relationship with a new, long-term exclusive rights deal, the company said Wednesday.

The five-year deal gives WarnerMedia exclusive first-look rights to Rae’s upcoming television and film projects through her media company Hoorae, the company said. HBO is currently in production on the final season of Rae and Hoorae’s Emmy-winning series Insecure, and will launch the second season of A Black Lady Sketch Show in April.

HBO Max has also ordered episodes of Rae's comedy series Rap Sh*t.

“We have been in business with Issa for more than eight years, and we couldn’t be prouder of our collaboration,” said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max in a statement. “Insecure was a breakthrough series for HBO, and there is much more on the horizon. This new deal is an opportunity to leverage the strength of WarnerMedia to provide a multitude of platforms for Issa’s formidable talents as a producer and storyteller.”

Added Rae: "HBO has been supportive of my work since the very first general meeting I had with Casey in 2012. I'm thrilled to not only spread my creative wings with the network that makes all of my favorite series, but also to produce culturally resonant stories with new voices that incite exciting conversations via Hoorae’s expanded relationship with all WarnerMedia platforms."

