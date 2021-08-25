HBO Max Orders Steven Soderbergh Series ‘Full Circle’
Limited series reunites trio from ‘No Sudden Move’
HBO Max has ordered limited series Full Circle from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. Soderbergh is lined up to direct all six episodes, and Solomon will write. Both will executive produce.
The logline goes, “An Investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.”
Casey Silver will also executive produce. All three worked on the HBO Max movie No Sudden Move.
“We are thrilled to be working with Steven, Ed and Casey again after the masterful crime drama, No Sudden Move,” said Joey Chavez, executive VP of original drama, HBO Max. “This new limited series is full of twists and turns in the way only this team can do.”
Soderbergh’s movies include Erin Brockovich, Contagion, Magic Mike and the Ocean’s Eleven/Twelve/Thirteen franchise.
"Even by Ed’s standards this is a complex narrative that manages to be both kaleidoscopic and intimate,” said Soderbergh. “Our task now is to assemble a great cast and make sure we execute at the level the scripts deserve."
