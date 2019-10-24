HBO Max Orders Four ‘Adventure Time’ Specials

AT&T’s upcoming streaming service HBO Max has ordered four one-hour Adventure Time specials based on the Cartoon Network show.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

The first two Adventure Time: Distant Land specials are scheduled to premiere exclusively on HBO Max in 2020.

“The enchanted world of Adventure Time has mesmerized viewers and critics alike as Finn and Jake right wrongs and battle evil,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “The addition of these specials to the HBO Max kids and family programming lineup is sure to make kids everywhere say ‘Slam-bam-in-a-can!’”

Created by Pendleton Ward and executive produced by Adam Muto, Adventure Time has won numerous entertainment awards and cultivated a generation of talent who have gone on to work on hits including Steven Universe, Over the Garden Wall, and Clarence.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands is produced by Cartoon Network Studios, part of AT&T.

“Adventure Time was a groundbreaking series and a creative playground for so many talented creative artists,” said Rob Sorcher, chief content officer, Cartoon Network Studios. “Producing Adventure Time: Distant Lands for HBO Max will allow our studio to explore this beloved world in an all-new format.”