HBO Max Extends 22% Off Promotion

Working to drive subscriber growth for its HBO Max streaming service, WarnerMedia has announced the extension of its popular bulk payment promotion.

The deal, which trims 22% (or $3.33) off the regular $14.99 HBO Max subscription price is available to customers willing to put down $69.99 to commit to the SVOD service for 10 months. The promo had been set to expire Friday.

Corporate-wide, promoting HBO Max remains top priority for WarnerMedia parent AT&T. The telecom, which rolled out yet another pay TV go-to-market strategy revision earlier this week, is integrating HBO Max service into most of its AT&T TV and DirecTV tiers.

AT&T reported a disappointing 8.6 million HBO Max subscribers as of the end of the third quarter. But WarnerMedia has locked up important distribution deals since that time, notably deploying on the top two OTT device platforms, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. HBO Max has also recently been integrated into Comcast’s X1 platform, and Charter Communications has pledged to put it into its Spectrum Guide.

In Early December, WarnerMedia announced that 4 million users had signed up for the service in the few weeks after it was made available on Amazon Fire TV.

But WarnerMedia needs to do more than just secure the 20 million HBO customers who hadn’t upgraded to the HBO Max streaming app at the end fo Q3.

Last month, shortly after WarnerMedia announced that it would debut all 17 theatrical films on its Warner Bros. film slate day and date on HBO Max, analyst Craig Moffett estimate that the conglomerate would need to come up with an additional 8.4 million HBO Max subscribers—on top of those it was already projecting—to make up for lost theatrical revenue.