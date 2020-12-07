WarnerMedia Math: It Needs an Additional 8.4 Million HBO Max Subscribers in 2021 to Make Day-and-Date Theatrical Work

Phone company AT&T is once again making impactful decisions in the video business, disrupting the century-old theatrical distribution model by chucking out exhibition windowing altogether for its 2021 Warner Bros. slate.

Never mind all the contracts that have to be renegotiated. Just what are the economics involved with steering the entire film slate to the new HBO Max subscription service, day and date with exhibitor release?

Of course, it’s vastly complicated. But MoffettNathanson boils it down this way: AT&T’s WarnerMedia division could lose as much as $1.2 billion in global box office revenue next year because of its decision. Notably, it’s not charging HBO Max subscribers a premium to watch 17 films that ostensibly should be in their theatrical window.

In order to make that $1.2 billion up, WarnerMedia will need to add 6.7 million HBO subscribers in 2021, each paying the full $14.99 a month. With WarnerMedia offering a 20% discount to subscribers who pre-pay for six months of service, the nut becomes 8.4 million subscribers factoring in the promotion.

Overall, the mathematics behind WarnerMedia’s forecasts are challenging.

The entire Warner Bros. theatrical product segment brought in revenue of $6 billion.

It’s difficult to say with precision how the studio’s theatrical revenue will be impacted once a starved theater system reopens after the pandemic, with customers having access to Warner films at home, through their $14.99-a-month smorgasbord.

Meanwhile, it’s also hard to project what happens to substantial costs associated with being in the theatrical motion picture business. To release a movie in a theater anywhere, Warner still must pay so-called “prints and advertising” costs, which mainly involve promoting the movie so people know about.

Some of that promotional costs now gets defrayed through the streaming service, but again, the forecasting models involve tricky calculations.