HBO Max Debuts ‘Friends: The Reunion’ Trailer

HBO Max Wednesday revealed the official trailer for its much-anticipated special, Friends: The Reunion during its virtual upfront presentation.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

The special, which debuts on the streaming service May 27, reunites the six stars of the iconic 1990s series -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer -- for a real-life, unscripted celebration of the show. The Friends comedy series ran on NBC from 1994-2004.

Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane serve as executive producers of Friends: The Reunion along with Ben Winston.

