HBO Max Cooks Up Second Season of ‘Julia’

HBO Max has renewed its comedy series Julia for a second season on the eve of the show’s May 5 freshman season finale.

The series, which stars Sarah Lanchashire as Julia Child, follows origins of the renowned chef’s PBS television series, The French Chef, which pioneered the modern cooking show, according to network officials. The finale for the series’ first season premieres May 5.

"Through her masterful performance, Sarah Lancashire welcomed us into the life of Julia Child, a trailblazer who, among her many accomplishments, redefined the possibilities of public television and, in turn, brought French cuisine and culture into American living rooms,” said HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “We are grateful to our creative team, led by Chris Keyser and Daniel Goldfarb, and the talented cast who entranced us all with an endless helping of warmth and charm. Julia is the perfect show for this moment and we look forward to serving more in season two.”

Julia is executive produced by Keyser, Goldfarb, Erwin Stoff, Kimberly Carver, Charles McDougall and Erica Lipez. ■