HBO Greenlights New Season of 'Industry'

HBO will bring back its drama series Industry for a third season.

The series, which offers an inside look into the world of high finance through the eyes of a group of young bankers, finished its eight-episode second season on September 19.

In season two, the bankers were tasked with driving new business and making new alliances both in and out of the office in an effort to take every advantage of a post-COVID world, according to HBO.

The series stars Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Indy Lewis, Katrine de Candole, Jay Duplass, Sonny Poon Tip and Adam Levy.

Industry is executive produced by Mickey Down, Konrad Kay, Jami O’Brien, Jane Tranter, David P. Davis, Ryan Rasmussen, and Ben Irving.■