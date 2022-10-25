HBO Greenlights New Season of 'Industry'
Third season of drama series to drop in 2023
HBO will bring back its drama series Industry for a third season.
The series, which offers an inside look into the world of high finance through the eyes of a group of young bankers, finished its eight-episode second season on September 19.
In season two, the bankers were tasked with driving new business and making new alliances both in and out of the office in an effort to take every advantage of a post-COVID world, according to HBO.
The series stars Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Indy Lewis, Katrine de Candole, Jay Duplass, Sonny Poon Tip and Adam Levy.
Industry is executive produced by Mickey Down, Konrad Kay, Jami O’Brien, Jane Tranter, David P. Davis, Ryan Rasmussen, and Ben Irving.■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
