Golden Globes 2020: HBO, Amazon, Hulu Top Golden Globe Awards

HBO fought off a strong showing from streaming services Amazon Prime and Hulu to finish with the most Golden Globes Awards wins on Sunday night, according to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

HBO finished with four Golden Globe Award wins from its 15 nominations, topping all cable networks and streaming services (the broadcast networks were shut out of this year's nominations). Amazon Prime Video and Hulu were the only other distributors to win multiple awards with two each during NBC’s live awards telecast.

Netflix, which led all networks and streaming services with 17 Globe award nominations, finished with just one win in the television category: the best actress in a TV drama series award for Olivia Colman for her starring role in The Crown.

HBO was paced by two wins each for Succession, including best TV drama series honors, and for Chernobyl, which won the Globe for best limited series or motion picture made for television.

Amazon Prime’s Fleabag also won two Golden Globe Awards, including best comedy series and best actress in a comedy series for Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The sophomore series matched its wins in the same categories during the Emmy Awards this past September.

Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres were awarded lifetime achievement awards during the telecast, which was hosted by Ricky Gervais.

The winners of the 2020 Golden Globes Awards in the television category are as follows:

Best Television Series, Drama

"Succession" -- (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Olivia Colman, "The Crown" (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Brian Cox, "Succession"(HBO)

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

"Fleabag" (Amazon Prime)

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag" (Amazon Prime)

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy” (Hulu)

Best Television, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Chernobyl" (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice" (Showtime)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon" (FX)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Stellan Skarsgard, "Chernobyl" (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

Patricia Arquette, "The Act" (Hulu)