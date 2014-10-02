Hazlett: Net Has Never Been Neutral and Shouldn't Be

Clemson Professor Tom Hazlett, one of the panelists for an Oct. 2 FCC net neutrality forum on the economics of broadband, provided a preview at a Hudson Institute forum Oct. 1 and the takeaway was that the Internet has never been neutral, with players paying each other, which he said was a good thing.

He said that the Internet has been built on fast and slow lanes, favoring some content over others, blocking, and money changing hands for that, which he called a wonderful marketplace development that has fueled the growth of the 'net.

Contracts are features, not bugs, of the system, he said.

