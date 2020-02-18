Haystack TV Integrated Into Hisense Smart Sets

Ad-supported streaming service Haystack TV has expanded its worldwide distribution with a deal to be integrated into smart TV’s made by Hisense.

A Haystack TV app will be featured on Hisense’s new Vidaa smart TV platform.

“Vidaa aggregates content from the best global and local partners for Vidaa users,” said Guy Edri, executive VP of business development for Hisense’s Vidaa platform “Bringing the best free content to our customers locally in every market and globally is Vidaa’s global strategy. We are pleased to bring Haystack’s carefully curated and customized blend of local, national and international news to our platform.

Haystack TV delivers a customized mix of the day’s news from its library of more than 250 trusted premium news sources covering 85% of local U.S. markets

“Haystack is very pleased to bring our one-of-a-kind news experience to the Vidaa platform,” said Haystack TV CEO and co-founder Daniel Barreto. “Haystack TV’s partnership with Hisense - and its impressive lineup of 2020 TVs - will help fuel our rapid growth for 2020 and beyond.”

Haystack TV is available on platforms including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku, as well as on LG, Samsung and Vizio smart TVs.