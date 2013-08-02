Harvey Fierstein Pitches FCC on Mic Protection

Add six-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein to the list

of those pressing the FCC to protect wireless microphones from interference.

The commission is currently figuring out where to fit

wireless microphone spectrum into the repacking puzzle that will be the

broadcast/wireless broadband/telemetry/wireless microphone/unlicensed device

spectrum band (below 600 MHz) after the broadcast incentive auctions.

According to FCC

documents, Fierstein was in Washington this week meeting with members of

the FCC's Incentive Auction Task Force and Commissioners' top staffers to ask

that the FCC create safe haven channels -- safe from interference, that is -- for

wireless microphones that are integral to Broadway productions (and NFL game

and other live event coverage, and church services).

Fierstein's message -- sandwiched between "insider anecdotes"

-- included that wireless mics relieve back (of the house) strain by not

forcing actors to play to the last row. "Actors can provide subtle,

nuanced performances with amplified sound that are impossible

[otherwise]," he suggested, according to a summary of his performance. He

also said that stage movements, prop control and pyrotechnics could be

dangerous or impossible without the cable-less mics.

And while the NFL also wants mics protected, Fierstein

pointed out that Broadway creates $12 billion in annual revenue, "more

than all New York City sports franchises put together."

Fierstein has friends in high places on the

issue. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) has just introduced a bill that would create

those safe haven channels, whichdrew a letter of support from National Association of Broadcasters president

and former senator Gordon Smith.