Harry Potter Alliance Joins Copyright Coalition

Fan fiction fans, the Harry Potter Alliance (HPA), have joined the Re:Create Coalition, which is pushing for protection of fair use rights even as Congress is looking at conjuring up some changes to the regime.

“Our community supports and encourages fan-created work. We are dedicated to making sure copyright laws protect and preserve fair use so that artists and consumers have outlets for creative expression,” said Katie Bowers, campaign manager for HPA, which is about more than just fan-created work.

The alliance musters those fans for social change. For example, the group led a four-year campaign to make the Harry Potter chocolate sold at Warner Bros. outlets 100% fair trade, according to the group's Wizard Activist News Dispatch (WAND).

The Re:Create Coalition was happy for the support from the wizarding activist world. "The Harry Potter Alliance brings an important voice and perspective to Re:Create’s work in promoting creativity and fair use,” said Re:Create spokeswoman Tina Pelkey in a statement.

Nonwizarding members of the coalition include the American Library Association, Association of Research Libraries, Center for Democracy & Technology, Computer and Communications Industry Association, Consumer Electronics Association, Electronic Frontier Foundation, FreedomWorks Foundation, Media Democracy Fund, New America’s Open Technology Institute, Organization for Transformative Works, Public Knowledge and R Street Institute.