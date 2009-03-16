Harold Feld Named Legal Director For Public Knowledge

Harold Feld, former senior VP and policy expert at Media Access Project, has joined Public Knowledge as legal director. He will be the organization's lead attorney before the FCC and in the courts.



Public Knowledge advocates for fair use rights in the digital space and pushes for broadband development.



Feld had been a communications lawyer at Covington & Burling in D.C. before joining MAP in 1999.



Media Access Project announced Feld's departure in December and did some restructuring to account for his exit, including MAP President Andrew Schwartzman taking a more active role in policy issues.