Harmonic Hires New CFO

Harmonic, a company specializing in video technology and cable access products and software, said it has upped Sanjay Kalra to the role of chief financial officer.

Kalra, formerly Harmonic’s corporate controller and chief accounting officer, succeeds Harold Covert, who announced late last year he was resigning so he could spend more time with his family on the East Coast. Covert will remain an advisor to the company through July, Harmonic said.

Before joining Harmonic in late 2016, Kalra served as corporate controller of TiVo, Model N and Silicon Image. He started his career at Ernst & Young.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.