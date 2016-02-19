'Hannity' Special Features Hour With Trump

Donald Trump will have a full hour to weigh in on Fox News Channels' coverage of his campaign on the network itself when the Republican front-runner—in most polls—appears on a special edition of Hannity Live Monday (Feb. 22) from Las Vegas.

Trump has feuded with the network over its debate coverage but continues to appear on it and said this week the network has been tough on him.

By that time, Trump should also know how well he fared in Saturday's (Feb. 20) South Carolina primary.

The Hannity Live special will air at 10 p.m.