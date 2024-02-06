‘Halo’ Returns: What’s Premiering This Week (February 5-11)
A look at the weekend's top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
The sophomore season premiere of Paramount Plus’ sci-fi series Halo highlights a light week of show debuts during Super Bowl week.
Halo, based on the video game franchise of the same name, launches its second season on the streaming service February 8. Series star Pablo Schreiber returns for the new season along with Natascha McElhone. Joining the cast for the show’s second season are Joseph Morgan and Cristina Rodlo.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of February 5-February 11. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
Thursday, February 8, One Day (drama), Netflix
Thursday, February 8, Tokyo Vice (returning series), Max
Friday, February 9, Love, Stalker, Killer (documentary), Netflix
Friday, February 9, Suncoast (drama film), Hulu
Friday, February 9, Upgraded (drama movie), Prime Video
Sunday, February 11, Stupid Pet Tricks (reality), TBS
