‘Halo’ Returns: What’s Premiering This Week (February 5-11)

The sophomore season premiere of Paramount Plus’ sci-fi series Halo highlights a light week of show debuts during Super Bowl week.

Halo, based on the video game franchise of the same name, launches its second season on the streaming service February 8. Series star Pablo Schreiber returns for the new season along with Natascha McElhone. Joining the cast for the show’s second season are Joseph Morgan and Cristina Rodlo.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of February 5-February 11. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

Thursday, February 8, One Day (drama), Netflix

Thursday, February 8, Tokyo Vice (returning series), Max

Friday, February 9, Love, Stalker, Killer (documentary), Netflix

Friday, February 9, Suncoast (drama film), Hulu

Friday, February 9, Upgraded (drama movie), Prime Video

Sunday, February 11, Stupid Pet Tricks (reality), TBS