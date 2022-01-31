‘Halo’ Gets Premiere Date on Paramount Plus

Halo will premiere on Paramount Plus March 24, the network revealed in a trailer released during the Chiefs-Bengals playoff game January 30. Based on the Xbox game franchise, Halo stars Pablo Schreiber.

The series has long been in the works, first at Showtime and now at Paramount Plus, both part of ViacomCBS. The game has sold more than 82 million copies, according to Paramount Plus.

The drama will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001, dramatizing an epic 26th century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. The series will “weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future,” said Paramount Plus.

Schreiber plays the Master Chief, Spartan-117. Natascha McElhone is Dr. Halsey and Jen Taylor is Cortana. Bokeem Woodbine of Fargo is also in the cast.

Showtime produces the show in partnership with 343 Industries and Amblin Television.

Halo is executive produced by Steven Kane, Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin; Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture; and Kyle Kileen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor and Bonnie Ross exec produce for 343 Industries.

Back in 2018, David Nevins, then Showtime Networks president and CEO, called Halo “without a doubt our most ambitious series ever.”

Nevins is now chief content officer, scripted originals, Paramount Plus, and chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks. ■