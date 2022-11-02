Hallmark Channel Gives 'Jolly Good Christmas' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv (opens in new tab) to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV's most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through October 30.

Hallmark Channel's new original movie Jolly Good Christmas -- part of the network's "Countdown to Christmas" programming block -- is No. 1.

Paramount Network takes second place to promote the upcoming fifth season of Yellowstone. Traditional broadcast networks round out the ranking, with Fox hyping the eighth season of The Masked Singer in third, NBC giving some love to sitcoms Lopez vs. Lopez and Young Rock in fourth, and CBS promoting a new episode of Ghosts in fifth.

Notably, Jolly Good Christmas scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (116) in the ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Jolly Good Christmas, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 235,963,613

Interruption Rate: 3.07%

Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,409,044

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $166,272

2) Yellowstone, Paramount Network

Impressions: 234,159,300

Interruption Rate: 2.61%

Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $1,258,907

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $37,976

3) The Masked Singer, Fox

Impressions: 220,615,381

Interruption Rate: 0.70%

Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,105,653

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $574,990

Impressions: 211,554,360

Interruption Rate: 1.58%

Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,835,002

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $617,674

5) Ghosts, CBS

Impressions: 206,847,088

Interruption Rate: 1.40%

Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $2,132,490

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast). ■