Hallmark Channel Gave 'A Kiss Before Christmas' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Nov. 21.

Hallmark Channel dominates our ranking, grabbing first place to promote its original movie A Kiss Before Christmas, plus fourth for The Christmas Contest and fifth for A Christmas Together With You.

Rounding out the chart are two traditional broadcasters: ABC, which promotes the 2021 American Music Awards (which aired Sunday night) in second place, and Fox, which hypes college football in third.

Notably, the 2021 American Music Awards spot has the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (117), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) A Kiss Before Christmas, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 377,000,433

Interruption Rate: 5.45%

Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,749,884

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $417,240

2) 2021 American Music Awards, ABC

Impressions: 263,099,026

Interruption Rate: 1.04%

Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,494,897

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $311,316

Impressions: 236,478,019

Interruption Rate: 0.61%

Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $4,604,219

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $109,785

4) The Christmas Contest, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 217,379,996

Interruption Rate: 6.08%

Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,159,895

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) A Christmas Together With You, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 211,715,323

Interruption Rate: 6.79%

Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,417,907

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).