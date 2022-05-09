‘Hacks’ Returns: What’s Premiering This Week (May 9-May 15)

The second-season debut of HBO Max's Emmy award-winning series Hacks leads the lineup of original series and movies debuting this week.

The comedy series, which stars Emmy-winning actress Jean Smart and Emmy-nominated actress Hannah Einbinder, debuts its second season May 12 with the first two episodes of the eight-episode season.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of May 9 to May 15 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

May 9 – Breeders (returning series) – FX

May 9 – Candy (drama) – Hulu

May 10 – Never Seen Again (reality) – Paramount Plus

May 13 – Couples Therapy (reality) – Showtime

May 13 – The Essex Serpent (drama) – Apple TV Plus

May 13 – Firestarter (horror movie) – Peacock

May 13 – Sneakerella (movie) – Disney Plus

May 13 – The Kids in the Hall (comedy) – Prime Video

May 13 – The Lincoln Lawyer (drama) – Netflix

May 15 – Conversations With Friends (drama) – Hulu

May 15 – The Time Traveler’s Wife (sci-fi) – HBO