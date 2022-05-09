‘Hacks’ Returns: What’s Premiering This Week (May 9-May 15)
By R. Thomas Umstead published
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The second-season debut of HBO Max's Emmy award-winning series Hacks leads the lineup of original series and movies debuting this week.
The comedy series, which stars Emmy-winning actress Jean Smart and Emmy-nominated actress Hannah Einbinder, debuts its second season May 12 with the first two episodes of the eight-episode season.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of May 9 to May 15 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
May 9 – Breeders (returning series) – FX
May 9 – Candy (drama) – Hulu
May 10 – Never Seen Again (reality) – Paramount Plus
May 13 – Couples Therapy (reality) – Showtime
May 13 – The Essex Serpent (drama) – Apple TV Plus
May 13 – Firestarter (horror movie) – Peacock
May 13 – Sneakerella (movie) – Disney Plus
May 13 – The Kids in the Hall (comedy) – Prime Video
May 13 – The Lincoln Lawyer (drama) – Netflix
May 15 – Conversations With Friends (drama) – Hulu
May 15 – The Time Traveler’s Wife (sci-fi) – HBO
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.