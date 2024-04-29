‘Hacks’ Returns, ‘The Veil’ Debuts: What’s Premiering This Week (April 29-May 5)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Max’s Emmy Award-winning comedy series Hacks season three premiere highlights the list of original series debuting this week.
Hacks returns for its third season on May 2 with Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder in starring roles. A year after the pair parted ways, Hack's new season finds Smart’s character, Deborah Vance, riding high off of the success of her standup special while Einbinder’s Ava pursues new writing opportunities in Los Angeles.
The series also stars Paul Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Kaitlin Olson.
Hulu on April 30 will premiere drama series The Veil, starring Elisabeth Moss as an international spy attempting to avert a potentially disastrous terrorist attack. The six-part mini series also stars Dali Bensallah, Josh Charles and Yumma Marwan.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of April 29-May 5. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
May 1: Acapulco (returning series), Apple TV Plus
May 1: Shardlake (drama), Hulu
May 2: Welcome to Wrexham (returning series), FX
May 2: The Contestant (documentary), Hulu
May 2: The Tattooist of Auschwitz (drama), Peacock
May 2: The Idea of You (movie), Prime Video
May 2: A Man in Full (drama), Netflix
May 4: Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (animation), Disney Plus
