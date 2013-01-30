Gun Laws Are Focus of Gun Violence Hearing

What should America do about violence? That was the question

posed in a three-hour-plus Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday. The

answers were as varied as the viewpoints represented of witnesses ranging from

the astronaut husband of Gabby Giffords to NRA spokesman Wayne LaPierre to

legislators on both sides of the aisle, but violent media was only a brief part

of that conversation.

Giffords was in attendance as well, providing a moving,

halting, opening statement teeing up the debate, in which she said:

"Violence is a big problem. Too many children are dying. Too many

children..."

The hearing focused on gun laws, particularly background

checks and limits on semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines. But

there was some mention of video game violence.

In his opening statement, ranking member Sen. Charles

Grassley (R-Neb.), who urged against rushing to regulate guns, said the problem

of real-world violence was bigger than guns alone, and pointed to mental health

and the media. "There are too many video games that celebrate the mass

killing of innocent people," he said. "I share Vice President Biden's

disbelief of manufacturer denials that these games have no effect on real-world

violence," he said.

LaPierre, in suggesting the problem was larger than guns,

also suggested one of those other factors was "incredibly violent video

games."

Committee chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) made no mention of

media, instead focusing on closing the gun show loophole -- background checks

are not required for gun show sales -- and improving the background check

system, saying he could support those. Leahy, a gun owner, also said that the

Second Amendment was secure and would remain so. Others pointed to the fact

that private sales also do not require background checks.

Capt. Mark Kelly, Giffords' husband, told the committee that

they both supported CDC research into gun violence, which the White House has

indicated will include research into the impact of entertainment violence on

societal violence.

"Remove the limitations on the CDC and other public

health organizations on collecting data and conducting scientific research on

gun violence," Kelly told the committee. "As a fighter pilot and

astronaut, I saw the value of using data to achieve our military and scientific

objectives. We wouldn't have gotten to the moon or built the International

Space Station without robust use of data to make informed decisions. It is

simply crazy that we limit gun violence data collection and analysis when we

could use that knowledge to save lives."

There were also various references to the importance of the

White House proposals that went beyond guns, which includes the violence

research element, but no direct interrogation of the witnesses by any of the

legislators on that issue.

One issue that did surface was online privacy, related to

mental health records and potential privacy concerns about making them

available to the background check system. Arizona Senator Jeff Flake brought up

the issue of whether privacy concerns were behind the lack of access to those

records, but witnesses were unclear about the reasons, suggesting it might be

lack of resources or "lack of will" rather than privacy. Kelly said

he was not sure, but would try to find out.

Leahy said he hoped to build consensus, but that they were

already agreed that they needed to prevent future tragedies and prevent the

violence "that breaks all our hearts. I want to find out how we can stop

what it happening." He said he hoped the committee could produce

legislation by next month. But he also said there would be other hearings.