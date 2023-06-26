‘Grown-ish’ Debuts final Season; ‘The Witcher’ Returns for Season Three: What’s Premiering This Week (June 26-July 4)

Freeform’s final season of grown-ish and the third season of Netflix's The Witcher highlight the light list of show debuts heading into the July Fourth holiday week.

Grown-ish -- a spinoff of ABC's black-ish, will debut its sixth and final season on Freeform June 28. Grown-ish stars Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner will return for the show’s final season along with Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons and Daniella Perkins.

Netflix will return its fantasy drama series The Witcher for its third season on June 29. The show will star Henry Cavill in his last season as the show’s lead character Geralt of Rivia (Liam Hemsworth will take over the role in season four). The eight-episode, third season of The Witcher will be split in two parts, with the second half premiering in late July, according to the streamer.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of June 26 to July 4. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised:

June 28, Anthem (music documentary), Hulu

June 28, Hijack (drama), Apple TV Plus

June 29, Lace (returning series), ALLBLK

June 29, Warrior (returning series), Max

June 29, Ten-Year-Old Tom (returning series), Max

June 30, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (drama), Prime Video

June 30, Nimona (animation movie), Netflix

June 30, Celebrity (drama), Netflix