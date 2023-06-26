‘Grown-ish’ Debuts final Season; ‘The Witcher’ Returns for Season Three: What’s Premiering This Week (June 26-July 4)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Freeform’s final season of grown-ish and the third season of Netflix's The Witcher highlight the light list of show debuts heading into the July Fourth holiday week.
Grown-ish -- a spinoff of ABC's black-ish, will debut its sixth and final season on Freeform June 28. Grown-ish stars Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner will return for the show’s final season along with Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons and Daniella Perkins.
Netflix will return its fantasy drama series The Witcher for its third season on June 29. The show will star Henry Cavill in his last season as the show’s lead character Geralt of Rivia (Liam Hemsworth will take over the role in season four). The eight-episode, third season of The Witcher will be split in two parts, with the second half premiering in late July, according to the streamer.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of June 26 to July 4. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised:
June 28, Anthem (music documentary), Hulu
June 28, Hijack (drama), Apple TV Plus
June 29, Lace (returning series), ALLBLK
June 29, Warrior (returning series), Max
June 29, Ten-Year-Old Tom (returning series), Max
June 30, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (drama), Prime Video
June 30, Nimona (animation movie), Netflix
June 30, Celebrity (drama), Netflix
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.