Trending

Groups Team to Release Campaign Contribution Tracking App

By

The Campaign Legal Center, Common Cause, Citizens for
Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and others have teamed with researcher
MapLight on a new mobile app (available
on iOS and Android) to follow the campaign money.

Politicash 2012 tracks campaign contributions, including
money from Super PACs. It also features an auto-tweet that alerts candidates
that users are following their funds.

It also provides comparisons of total contributions to Obama
and Romney, the top five contributors, and a "shake" feature for a
random sample of PAC contributions to each candidate, all based on filings to
the Federal Election Commission.