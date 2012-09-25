Groups Team to Release Campaign Contribution Tracking App

The Campaign Legal Center, Common Cause, Citizens for

Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and others have teamed with researcher

MapLight on a new mobile app (available

on iOS and Android) to follow the campaign money.

Politicash 2012 tracks campaign contributions, including

money from Super PACs. It also features an auto-tweet that alerts candidates

that users are following their funds.

It also provides comparisons of total contributions to Obama

and Romney, the top five contributors, and a "shake" feature for a

random sample of PAC contributions to each candidate, all based on filings to

the Federal Election Commission.