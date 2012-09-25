Groups Team to Release Campaign Contribution Tracking App
The Campaign Legal Center, Common Cause, Citizens for
Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and others have teamed with researcher
MapLight on a new mobile app (available
on iOS and Android) to follow the campaign money.
Politicash 2012 tracks campaign contributions, including
money from Super PACs. It also features an auto-tweet that alerts candidates
that users are following their funds.
It also provides comparisons of total contributions to Obama
and Romney, the top five contributors, and a "shake" feature for a
random sample of PAC contributions to each candidate, all based on filings to
the Federal Election Commission.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.