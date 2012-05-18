Groups Seek Wholesaling, Other Conditions on Dish Waiver

Some public interest groups have asked the FCC to put

conditions on any grant of terrestrial wireless broadband licenses for spectrum

that had been reserved for satellite-delivered service.

They support creating a new wireless broadband competitor, but

do not want it to be a multibillion dollar windfall for private industry at the

expense of the public.

The FCC is proposing to grant the same kind of permanent

waiver to Dish for terrestrial use of satellite spectrum that it tried to grant

to LightSquared. That LightSquared waiver, which is being rescinded over GPS

interference issues, had included build-out requirements, limits on the resale

of the spectrum to AT&T or Verizon and other conditions not currently

proposed by the FCC on DirecTV.

Like LightSquared, Dish wants to be able to provide both the

hybrid satellite-terrestrial receivers, as well as terrestrial-only to those

who do not want the satellite function. "Allowing TerreStar and Dish to

provide single-mode terrestrial terminals to customers who have no need for

satellite functions will achieve significant public benefits, and will do so by

better serving the important, underlying policy," Dish told the FCC in its

application last August.

Satellite operators have long coveted the bundled service

offerings of video and broadband that have turned cable operators into some of

the nation's largest ISPs. Dish says it wants to be a check on the market power

of mobile providers present and future.

But unlike LightSquared, which is offering a wholesale

service that would be offered to Dish's cable competitors, among others, Dish's

network will be a branded offering to its subscribers.

Public Knowledge, New America Foundation and Consumers Union

told the FCC in comments on that proposal

that the commission would be essentially boosting the value of that DirecTV by

billions of dollars without competitive bidding, so would need to condition

that waiver to provide compensatory public interest benefits.

Among the conditions they want on the DirecTV waiver are

that it wholesale or provide roaming opportunities for outside entities for up

to 50% of capacity, but get FCC permission if that outside entity is one of the

two biggest mobile data carriers -- currently that is Verizon and AT&T. And

if the FCC Okays that deal and it comes within the first five years, they think

there should be an "unjust enrichment" penalty.

They also want a build-out requirement that the spectrum be

available for unlicensed use until such time as service actually begins.