Groups Seek NFLPA Public Stand on Redskins Name

The Change the Mascot campaign, which has pushed Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the name of the National Football League team and urged broadcast and cable outlets not to use the name on air, has called on the candidates for executive director of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) to take a public stand against the name.

Campaign members include the National Congress of American Indians and the Oneida Indian Nation Representative.

The letter, which was sent to all the candidates, points out that current executive director DeMaurice Smith, who is running for reelection, has expressed his opposition to the name. The election is scheduled for March 15.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com