Groups Push President for More Data Collection Reform

The White House has been dialing back bulk data collection in the wake of the Edward Snowden leaks and its fallout, but not enough for some.

Four members of Congress have signed on to a letter urging the President to reform a Reagan-era presidential (executive) order they argue still authorizes mass surveillance by the NSA and others with "no meaningful limits."

Signing on to the letter were Reps. John Conyers, Alan Grayson, Rush Holt and Zoe Lofgren, joining groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, Electronic Frontier Foundation and Human Rights Watch.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.