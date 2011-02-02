Groups Push FCC To Provide Easy Access To Minority OwnershipData

Jesse Jackson's Rainbow PUSH and two dozen other groups have called on the FCC

to release data on how many women and minorities own broadcast outlets.

An FCC source says making that data available in an easily searchable form remains a priority for the commission.

Citing the agenda for the FCC's Feb. 8 meeting that includes

a status report on the agency's "fact-based data-drive decision

making," the groups want to know why the FCC hasn't released data

most broadcasters turned in in July and the FCC promised to make

accessible and searchable online.

While the groups conceded some of that info might be

available in the Media Bureau database, they said it was not yet available in a

"searchable, aggregated and cross-referenced" form and that Media

Bureau staffers could not say when it would be.

The FCC revised its data collection process in 2009, seeking

a November deadline, which was subsequently moved several times, ultimately to

July 2010, after complaints about the ability to file the information in the

FCC system.

"As the Commission considers how to improve the

agency's fact-based, data-driven decision-making at its February 8th meeting,

the signers to this letter are writing to express concern over the Commission's

lack of comprehensive, reliable, and searchable information concerning the

extent of broadcast station ownership by minorities and women," the groups

said in a letter to the FCC commissioners. "Fourteen months have passed

since the revised Form 323s were due to be filed. More than six months

have passed since the revised Form 323s were actually filed. More than

four years have passed since the problems with the earlier filing process were brought

to the FCC's attention. Yet, the public still lacks meaningful access to the

data in a searchable, aggregated, and cross-referenced format."

Among those also signing on to the letter was the National

Organization for Women, National Hispanic Media Coalition, Office of

Communication, Inc. of the United Church of Christ, Media Access Project, and

Free Press.

"This issue is a priority for the Commission and we are working hard to make the data available in a more easily accessible format," said a senior FCC official who asked not to be identified. "It should be noted, however, that the raw data is publicly available in the interim."